I read with interest Jan Murphy’s front page article about lawmakers getting the largest pay raise in 25 years. There is some positive argument that pay raises tied to cost-of-living indices are justified for salaried employees. However, when compared to the actual voting days worked (53 for senators and 70 for representatives) it is difficult to justify why Pennsylvania lawmakers trail only California and New York as the highest paid legislators in the country.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO