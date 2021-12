The Lima Community for Medical Freedom held an event at the UNOH Event Center with representatives from the State and Federal government. “A Call for Truth and Liberty” was the theme of the event which brought in Congressman Jim Jordan and State Representative Jennifer Gross, who was the primary sponsor on Ohio House Bill 248, which would ban vaccine mandates. Gross talked about what went into the bill and how she needs the help of Ohioans to pass it. Jordan discussed how Democrats are limiting free speech and how they are limiting the freedoms of Americans during the pandemic.

LIMA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO