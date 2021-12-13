ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Tiger at John Ball Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

By Bianca Cseke, Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124kOZ_0dLUF8HL00

John Ball Zoo’s 16-year-old female Amur tiger has tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo officials say the tiger, Nika, is currently recovering, according to a news release Monday.

“We continue to take the health and well-being of our team, guests and animals seriously as we have before and during this COVID pandemic,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “As with all of the zoo’s animals, Nika continues to receive exceptional care from her keeper and veterinary teams and they are cautiously optimistic on her complete recovery.”

As seen with other zoos, John Ball Zoo suspects Nika’s exposure to the virus likely came from a pre-symptomatic, positive member of the animal care team.

“Even with increased safety protocols in place for the care of the zoo’s animals, we know that just as with humans, the spreading of COVID can occur even among those who are vaccinated and practicing safe habits and protocols,” D’Arienzo said.

“The animal care and veterinary teams have been diligent with our use of PPE and other safety protocols in all animal spaces, in particular, our felid, primate, and small carnivore species, but we also know that no system is perfect in preventing a highly contagious virus,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn, John Ball Zoo’s veterinarian.

In addition to John Ball Zoo’s tigers, the chimpanzees, lions, snow leopards and small carnivores are either completely vaccinated or scheduled to receive their second vaccination against COVID-19.

Colburn says Nika was due for her second dose of the vaccine on the day she became sick.

There haven’t been any clinical signs of COVID-19 from any of the other zoo cats or other animals.

However, out of an abundance of caution, John Ball Zoo plans to run additional testing of the other two Amur tigers to determine if they are shedding the virus.

Comments / 7

Related
kfgo.com

Zoo in Chile tests experimental COVID vaccine on lions and tigers

(Reuters) – At the Buin Zoo on the outskirts of Chilean capital Santiago, a veterinarian sporting a tiger-striped face mask administers an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to a tiger in a cage, as another zoo worker feeds the animal chunks of raw meat via a pair of long tongs. The...
ANIMALS
Central Illinois Proud

Tiger, snow leopards at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two weeks after showing symptoms of COVID, test results on the one Sumatran Tiger and four Snow Leopards at Miller Park Zoo were returned today. The results for all tests came back positive, and the care and treatment of the cats have not changed, because staff and veterinarians took precautions as soon as symptoms were seen according to a press release.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#The Zoo#Tiger#Animals#Covid#Ppe
103.3 WKFR

Busy Boy Baxter Has One Holiday Wish, To Find a Forever Home

Have you ever met a person or, more likely, an animal that can be described as a bundle of joy? Well, that's the perfect description for Baxter. Just look at that face:. Baxter, this week's Dog Days guest, is about 3 months old and pretty much fits the bill for being a puppy. He's energetic, very playful, and friendly. There was zero hesitation to coming up to anyone that was willing to pay him attention.
PETS
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
news4sanantonio.com

Keeping your pets healthy and happy

Eagle Veterinary Hospital knows that finding the right vet for your furry and not furry friends is important. We talked to Dr. Kirlin about the services they offer at the hospital and what kind of exotic pets they see. Eagle Veterinary Hospital. 4701 McCullough Ave. (210) 822-5211.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
Mississippi Link

Bowled Over: What Happens To Goldfish When They’re Released Into The Wild

A study of aquatic invasive species reveals that goldfish are being released into the waters off Hamilton Harbour in Ontario, Canada, growing to a huge size. The goldfish were pulled out of the harbor on the western tip of Lake Ontario at the end of November. “Ever wonder what happens...
ANIMALS
matadornetwork.com

The 9 cutest baby animals born in 2021

With the end of the year comes mixed feelings for different people. Some may be relieved to turn the page and start fresh, while others may see a new year as a reminder that time is always slipping through their fingers. But whether you’re mourning or celebrating the end of...
ANIMALS
yourerie

JET Pet: Georgie

Meet Georgie! He is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from Paws Along the River. Georgie is a 6-year old Pug Russell mix and weighs about 20 pounds. He came to Paws Along the River in August after his owners could no longer give him the adequate care that he needed.
PETS
wgvunews.org

A John Ball Zoo tiger has tested positive for COVID-19

A 16-year old Amur tiger housed at Grand Rapids’ John Ball Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. Nika tested positive and was showing signs of illness the same day she was scheduled to receive her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the zoos large and small carnivores are either completely vaccinated of scheduled for their second dose.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Two hippos at Belgian zoo test positive for Covid in first for species

Two hippos at the Antwerp zoo in Belgium have tested positive for Covid-19 in the first reported instance of a novel coronavirus infection in the species. The two hippos, 41-year-old Harmein and 14-year-old Imani, showed no symptoms other than runny noses, according to the zoo.“The hippopotamus building was immediately closed after the first positive test and will temporarily remain closed until Hermien and Imani test negative,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.Infections with Covid have so far been reported in several animals, including in felines like lions and tigers and other mammals including deer.Felines in several...
ANIMALS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy