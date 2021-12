When the Washington Football Team email leaks ended Jon Gruden’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders and cast doubts on the professionalism of ESPN’s Adam Schefter hit, there was one notable figure who always seemed to escape any serious consequences. Despite the fact that the emails stemmed from an investigation in the workplace environment with WFT, owner Dan Snyder never seemed to be the focus of any of the emails and has, so far, evaded any kind of clear punishment over what happened.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO