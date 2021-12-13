Man who died after road crash named as Roddy McAllister

A Ford Freestar van and a Chevy Suburban collided near Underwood, Minn., on Friday night, Dec. 3. Earl David Philippi, 75, of Clitherall, Minn., was killed in the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Highway 210 and County Road 35 in Otter Tail County. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were injured, but not hospitalized after the crash, which was reported to the Minnesota State Patrol at 5:45 p.m. The Underwood Fire Department, Ringdahl Ambulance and the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted state troopers at the scene.
