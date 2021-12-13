Miami Showband victims receive £1.5m in damages

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Belfast Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in Rodney Drive.The victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has since been pronounced dead.Detectives have launched a murder investigation.The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James' communityPaul DohertySDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.“There is no place in our society for violence.“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.” Read More Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reportsToo late for boosters alone to prevent high hospital admissions, warn expertsBrit Award nominations feature most women in a decade

