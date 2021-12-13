ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Miami Showband victims receive £1.5m in damages

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivors and relatives of those killed in the Miami Showband murders are to receive close to £1.5m in damages. The resolution of legal action against the Ministry of Defence and the Police Service of Northern Ireland was announced at Belfast High Court on Monday. The victims had argued...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man shot dead in west Belfast

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Belfast Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in Rodney Drive.The victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has since been pronounced dead.Detectives have launched a murder investigation.The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James' communityPaul DohertySDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.“There is no place in our society for violence.“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.” Read More Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reportsToo late for boosters alone to prevent high hospital admissions, warn expertsBrit Award nominations feature most women in a decade
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Miami Showband#The Ministry Of Defence#Belfast High Court#Ulster Defence Regiment#Ulster Volunteer Force#Historical Enquiries Team#Uvf
BBC

Woman petrified after suspected needle spiking

A 20-year-old woman said she is "petrified" of going out after she believes she was drugged in a club. Jenna Wickson, of Kewstoke, said she felt "sluggish and just not right" when out at Popworld in Weston-Super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday. She found a bruise and needle mark...
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
BBC

James Scott: Coventry killer uncle jailed over baby's death

A man who killed his three-month-old nephew has been jailed for nine years. Arlo Breslin suffered a fatal catastrophic head injury while alone in James Scott's care on 29 June 2018. Scott, of Church Road in Coventry, was found guilty of manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court last week but cleared...
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes 'knew his dad was going to kill him'

A six-year-old boy was fearful his father would kill him months before his death, a court has heard. Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin are on trial accused of murdering his son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes last June. In a closing speech at Coventry Crown Court, Ms Tustin's defence said the boy...
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
