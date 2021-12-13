ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YygyS_0dLUElO600
1 of 3

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three energy companies linked to the group in Syria.

“The activities of this group reflects the Russian hybrid warfare. They represent a threat and create instability in a number of countries around the world,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after chairing the meeting.

EU headquarters said in a statement that “the Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights law.”

It accused those targeted of “serious human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings, or in destabilizing activities in some of the countries they operate in, including Libya, Syria, Ukraine (Donbas) and the Central African Republic.”

The EU said the group is “also spreading its malign influence elsewhere, notably in the Sahel region” of Africa. The EU warned that Wagner Group mercenaries pose a threat to the countries they work in, wider regions and to the 27-country EU itself.

The Wagner Group, owned by a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been accused by Western governments and U.N. experts of human rights abuses in the Central African Republic and involvement in the conflict in Libya.

EU lawmakers say the group should be treated as a “proxy organization” for the Russian state. France and Germany have complained about the presence of Wagner Group fighters in Mali.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in Mali because it was invited by the transitional government, and he insisted the Russian government is not involved.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Josep Borrell
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Threatens to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons

A top Russian diplomat has warned that Moscow will respond "militarily" and deploy tactical nuclear weapons, if NATO does not guarantee an end to its eastward expansion. His remarks raise the stakes even higher in the confrontation between Russia and Western powers just days after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin held a two-hour video conference aimed at defusing a burgeoning crisis over Russian military movements near Ukraine's borders, where the Kremlin is estimated to have amassed around 100,000 troops.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Ukraine#Eu#Russian#Ap#The European Union#The Wagner Group#Central African#Western#U N
dallassun.com

Russia warns of nuclear response to NATO missile plans

Russia could be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles on its European territory in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to increase the presence of atomic weapons on the continent, a top diplomat has claimed. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
985theriver.com

EU leaders consider new sanctions against Russian ‘surprises’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will consider on Thursday what economic sanctions they could impose on Russia if Moscow were to launch a new attack on Ukraine, Slovenia’s prime minister said, warning that the bloc was prepared for Russian “surprises”. Ukraine is currently the main...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia Ukraine: EU to warn Moscow against action

European leaders are expected to warn Russia that hostile action against Ukraine could come at a "high price", amid concerns over the build-up of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border. The message, to be agreed during a European Council summit in Brussels, will be the latest warning from the West...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Xi told Putin China, Russia are better than allies, Kremlin says

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations with Russia as better than an alliance in a video call with President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin, as the two leaders made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions with the West. Xi “said that although they are not allied, their effectiveness...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

684K+
Followers
362K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy