Bit Digital: 'Out Of China' Bitcoin Mining Operations Update, Valuable Stock But Wait For Q4

By Chetan Woodun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bit Digital in a way personifies the harm which abrupt Chinese state action against Bitcoin mining can inflict to a miner. When China, which was home to over 65% of the world's Bitcoin mining till the middle of this year, started shutting down digital farms, it had a huge impact on...

