Bit Digital: 'Out Of China' Bitcoin Mining Operations Update, Valuable Stock But Wait For Q4

Lucid Group, Inc. seems like a strong contender in the EV space due to its advanced tech and great design. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) has seen its shares rise considerably over the last couple of months on the back of growing EV enthusiasm driven by the Rivian Automotive (RIVN) IPO and due to the fact that Lucid's first car, the Air Dream, has received great reviews and won the Car Of The Year award. Going forward, however, execution when it comes to scaling up the company's manufacturing operations will be important, and investors will possibly also focus more on Lucid's valuation - which is pretty high. Lucid could see further upside in 2022 if EV enthusiasm holds, but especially if interest rates were to climb next year, Lucid Group could also see its shares come under pressure - which also holds true for most of LCID's peers.

