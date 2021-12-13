ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down 'Speed 2'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves has revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie "Speed 2: Cruise Control." Reeves starred with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film "Speed," about a bus that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. The actor appeared on "The Graham Norton Show," where he...

www.albanyherald.com

Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
Graham Norton
Sandra Bullock
Keanu Reeves
Jack Whitehall
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
CNET

Keanu Reeves discusses Sad Keanu and why he's so damn memeable

Keanu Reeves is a movie star. Witness The Matrix, John Wick, the Bill and Ted films, Point Break and more. But he's also a meme star. You might see memes of Sad Keanu, or of Sad Keanu in a Helmet, or of Walking in Slow Motion Keanu. But Reeves himself admits he finds his meme-ability mystifying, as he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday.
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Had to Hone His Equestrian Skills for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the wrap of his upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves revealed he actually had to hone in on his equestrian skills during the movie’s production. During his recent interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves explained in the opening sequence of John Wick: Chapter 4, his titled character is back in the desert a horse. “I’m going to hopefully be able to fast-gallop and run.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
HuffingtonPost

Keanu Reeves Bursts Into Song Over Question About Being A Meme

Keanu Reeves got musical about his meme-worthiness on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.”. Host Stephen Colbert asked “The Matrix Resurrections” star — who was the subject of the iconic 2010 meme Sad Keanu and other viral moments since — why he was so meme-able.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Keanu Reeves Says He’s Tried to Get a ‘Constantine’ Movie Made With No Luck

Constantine was met with so-so reactions from critics and okay box office when it premiered in theaters in the winter of 2005. Then, like magic, it began to build a cult following from fans who appreciated its darker, weirder take on superhero tropes. (John Constantine is a DC Comics character who was co-created by Alan Moore and artist Rick Veitch in the pages of The Saga of Swamp Thing.) Keanu Reeves has always said he enjoyed making the movie and assuming the role of the tortured magician, and would definitely be interested in playing the role again. (He was still saying he would be happy to play Constantine again as recently as last month.)
