Economy

Factors Determining if a Workers’ Comp Claimant is an Employee or Independent Contractor

FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s an injury while working, independent contractors are not...

www.foxcarolina.com

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County workers, contractors get hourly ‘living wage’ boost

In a decision that has a narrow impact on most workers’ wages, Sonoma County gave its own employees and contractors a hike in the so-called “living wage.”. Separate from the commonly-known minimum wage that applies to all workers throughout the state, the 11.7% hike to $16.75 per hour was approved Tuesday by the county supervisors and comes after advocates expressed concerns that workers were having trouble making ends meet.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Insurance Journal

Report: California Public Self-Insured Workers’ Comp Indemnity Claim Cost up

An analysis shows that in the midst of the pandemic, the total number of job injury claims reported by California public self-insured employers edged down slightly last year, but a growing number of lost-time claims and rising claim severity fueled by higher indemnity costs drove up total workers’ compensation paid and incurred losses for cities, counties and other public agencies.
POLITICS
bunewsservice.com

Flexibility or benefits? App-based drivers are debating whether to be classified as employees or to remain independent contractors

A group backed by Uber, Lyft and several delivery companies is looking to get a ballot question in front of voters in Massachusetts, asking them to define delivery and app-based drivers as “independent contractors,” a move with potentially far-reaching implications for drivers and gig-workers. Conor Yunits, a spokesperson...
CELL PHONES
insurancebusinessmag.com

Contractor charged with 15 felony counts over alleged workers' comp fraud

A Stockton, CA man has been arraigned on 15 felony counts of insurance fraud grand theft and tax evasion, for allegedly misrepresenting the payroll for his farm labor contracting business. On March 06, 2019, the California Department of Insurance (CDI) received a referral from an insurance company about Alfredo Casas,...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Workers' comp insurers' top concerns for 2022 revealed

A new survey from the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has highlighted the top concerns among workers’ compensation insurers for 2022. The survey, conducted annually for more than 20 years, polled more than 100 workers’ compensation insurance executives about their top concerns. Among the most cited concerns were:
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
ForConstructionPros.com

Commercial Construction Recovery Stalls in Q4 as Contractors Struggle to Find Workers, Materials

Workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions and construction cost increases continued to rear their ugly head in the fourth quarter of 2021, shifting the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index (Index) down one point to 65. Contractors’ revenue expectations, a key driver of the overall Index score, fell for the first time since the start of the pandemic to 58, the Chamber reports, dipping three points from the third quarter.
CONSTRUCTION
CBS DFW

US Dept. Of Labor: Garland Home Healthcare Agencies Failed To Pay $1.2M In Wages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the global pandemic, home healthcare works have put in heroic efforts to keep patients safe and health. For some, however, their efforts were undermined by employers who failed to pay them for their essential and life-saving work. A recent federal investigation found that the operators of two Garland home care agencies underpaid workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division determined that Vital Home Health Care Inc. and Comfort Home Health Care Inc. failed to pay employees for all the hours they worked and failed to pay overtime...
GARLAND, TX
WNYT

HR, payroll management company Kronos hit by hackers

HR management company Ultimate Kronos Group has been hit by a ransomware attack. It's causing problems for people who use the cloud-based system for accessing payroll, handling timesheets and managing workforces. Kronos Workforce Central has also been hit. It is affecting the pay for employees at the Pepsi and Hannaford...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Europe hits Uber and other gig-economy firms with tough new rules that will give many contractors the rights of employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Earlier this year, the European Union’s leadership fired a warning shot across the bows of Uber, Deliveroo, and other “gig economy” companies. The message was plain: Get serious about workers’ rights or face a legislative crackdown.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Unemployment Claimants Continue To Struggle, Question Gov. Polis, CDLE Priorities

DENVER (CBS4) – Everett Wilson says it weren’t for being able to live his daughter, he would be homeless. Prior to reaching out to CBS4, he hadn’t been receiving unemployment payments since January. “Frustrating… it was like I was constantly jumping through hoops, you know? Trying to get somewhere, and it just wasn’t going anywhere,” Wilson said. Wilson lost his job in the event rental business during the pandemic. He was getting some unemployment payments in 2020, but the money stopped coming in January this year, and he couldn’t get answer why, despite calling the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment customer service...
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Golf caddies could get independent contractor status under new measure

A measure that would protect golf caddies’ employment status as independent contractors is swiftly making its way through the state New Jersey Legislature. The bill, A6033, would exempt golf caddies from certain employment laws and some taxes as well as make them ineligible for benefits like unemployment. It advanced the Assembly Labor Committee Monday, and […] The post Golf caddies could get independent contractor status under new measure appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
GOLF

