Factors Determining if a Workers’ Comp Claimant is an Employee or Independent Contractor

DENVER (CBS4) – Everett Wilson says it weren’t for being able to live his daughter, he would be homeless. Prior to reaching out to CBS4, he hadn’t been receiving unemployment payments since January. “Frustrating… it was like I was constantly jumping through hoops, you know? Trying to get somewhere, and it just wasn’t going anywhere,” Wilson said. Wilson lost his job in the event rental business during the pandemic. He was getting some unemployment payments in 2020, but the money stopped coming in January this year, and he couldn’t get answer why, despite calling the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment customer service...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO