ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Shoes 4 the Shoeless gives over 150 kids shoes, socks

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eZKD_0dLUEAvL00

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) ‑ Over 150 kids will receive new shows on Monday as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless annual program.

The Greene County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37 has been taking children shoe shopping for over 20 years before partnering with Shoes 4 the Shoeless in 2019. That year the two groups gave shoes to over 100 kids, Shoes 4 the Shoeless said. Prior to this, the lodge had only been able to serve 20-60 kids a year.

| Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life HERE ➡

“Shoes and socks are the biggest unmet need for children in poverty,” said Shoes 4 the Shoeless founder Kris Horlacher.

This year, over 150 pre-selected children were brought to Legacy Christian Academy gymnasium in Xenia and given socks, shoes and winter hats. The children were greeted by farm animals, a stilt walker and volunteers dressed as elves. According to Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Santa will also be in attendance.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless has been providing shoes and socks to children in need since its foundation in 2010. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton Cooks! hosting holiday meal giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Cooks! will be hosting a holiday meal giveaway. Meals will include a protein, three sides, rolls and dessert. Individual and family meals will be available with family meals serving six, according to Dayton Cooks!. Guests can pick up meals at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Blvd., from 10 […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Xenia, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Greene County, OH
Xenia, OH
Sports
Greene County, OH
Lifestyle
Greene County, OH
Society
WDTN

Can my pets get COVID?

People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people.
PETS
WDTN

Ohioans give $657 on average to charity in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average American’s charitable donations were $608 last year, but Ohioans gave a bit more at an average at $657, according to a survey out on Wednesday. The pandemic made people more generous overall, revealing that Americans have been a quarter more charitable in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Northeastern Local Schools temporarily goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Northeastern Local School District is temporarily taking some of its students out of the classroom because of an increase in coronavirus cases. “The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and continues to make things difficult for schools,” said Dr. John Kronour, superintendent of Northeastern Local School District. “We’ve been fighting to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Socks#Volunteers#Poverty#Stilt#Shoeless#Legacy Christian Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Can you help? Where to donate supplies for Kentucky tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations across the Miami Valley are rallying support from the community to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky over the weekend. Some of the latest efforts come from Shelter Community Church in Kettering and With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton. Ryan Riddell is the pastor of Shelter Church […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

$10K donation for housing veterans and their families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – BRG Realty Group donated $10,000 to Dayton’s local Fisher Houses. Fisher Houses provide a home away from home for families of military patients receiving medical care. There are three in Dayton and one in Cincinnati, according to Fisher House. BRG said they are a local company that operates apartments in Greater […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Valley View Local Schools moves to hybrid learning due to illnesses

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Valley View Local Schools’ students in the junior high and high school will temporarily move to a hybrid learning schedule after an increase in illnesses. The district said both schools have recently seen a sharp decline in attendance due to illnesses other than COVID, causing attendance rates to be below 80 […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
WDTN

Historic schoolhouse gets second chance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood will see its historic Longfellow School building rehabilitated for new use, the City of Dayton said in a Facebook post. According to the City of Dayton, this historic building on Salem Avenue was built during the 1880s but has sat unused since 2017. On Wednesday, December 15, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy