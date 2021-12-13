Shoes 4 the Shoeless gives over 150 kids shoes, socks

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) ‑ Over 150 kids will receive new shows on Monday as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless annual program.

The Greene County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37 has been taking children shoe shopping for over 20 years before partnering with Shoes 4 the Shoeless in 2019. That year the two groups gave shoes to over 100 kids, Shoes 4 the Shoeless said. Prior to this, the lodge had only been able to serve 20-60 kids a year.

| Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life HERE ➡

“Shoes and socks are the biggest unmet need for children in poverty,” said Shoes 4 the Shoeless founder Kris Horlacher.

This year, over 150 pre-selected children were brought to Legacy Christian Academy gymnasium in Xenia and given socks, shoes and winter hats. The children were greeted by farm animals, a stilt walker and volunteers dressed as elves. According to Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Santa will also be in attendance.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless has been providing shoes and socks to children in need since its foundation in 2010. For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.