Georgia State

Georgia Lord, longtime mayor of Goodyear, dead at 83

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear for the last decade, has died.

The city of Goodyear confirmed Lord’s death. In a statement, city officials said she died Sunday afternoon at her home surrounded by family. Lord had recently broken her hip in a fall. Her health declined after that.

She was 83.

Officials described her as a powerful advocate for the city. She moved there in 1997 but didn’t get involved in local politics for several years. In 2005, Lord won a seat on the Goodyear City Council that year. In 2011, she was elected mayor and held the position until her death.

One of her last achievements was the development of Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ, a community gathering site set to open next year. The development will include a city hall, library and space for festivals and concerts.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff Monday in her honor. He called Lord “an inspiring woman and a proven leader who cared deeply about the City of Goodyear.”

Lord was preceded in death by her husband Ronald. She is survived by four children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

