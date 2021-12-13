ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal Alert! This Slouchy Free People Jacket Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago
Love at first sight! We can’t even begin to explain what we felt when we first spotted this Free People piece at Nordstrom…but we’ll try. It was like angels started singing, the sun came out from behind the clouds and we instantly felt a cozy warmth inside and out. And when we saw it was on sale? Forget about it. We were sold!

Even better is that sizes are actually still in stock — in both colors! Definitely a rarity these days for a piece from such a popular brand. That means they could still sell out though, so we have to add to bag ASAP! No need to wait — Nordstrom offers free shipping, after all!

This slouchy, casual-cool jacket is rocking that trendy “reverse” styling where you get the look (and feel) of the soft lining on the outside too, plus the accented seam details, including the dropped shoulders. It looks comfy, it feels comfy and it’s going to earn you compliments left and right!

This jacket feels lovely, as it’s made of a mostly cotton blend, and we love that it has a cardigan-inspired design but with more weight to it. It has that three-button closure in front, plus a shawl collar. It has adorable patch pockets in front too! It makes sure to keep you warm, however, with voluminous sleeves that taper at the cuffs so as to not let wind creep in!

Yet another thing we love is that this jacket can be tossed right into the washing machine when it’s time for a refresh. No need to wash by hand — or rack up an expensive dry cleaning bill. Just hang dry and it’ll be right as rain.

As we mentioned, there are currently two colors you can buy. First is Bleached Military, which is sort of a mossy, muted seafoam green. Second is Larkspur, named for the flower whose color it represents. It’s a light, cloudy blue. We love both of these shades because they’re more colorful than a black or grey piece, but they still manage to work gorgeously whatever season it is!

Lastly, we just want to remind you that if you still have names to check off your holiday shopping list, then this is the gift you’ve been waiting for. It’s a wonderful choice for anyone who’s super fashionable or loves being cozy (or both, of course!). If you’re fast, it could even arrive by Christmas. Check the status of this right above the “Add to Bag” button — just before clicking it!

Not your style? Shop more from Free People here and check out more women’s fashion on sale and clearance at Nordstrom here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

