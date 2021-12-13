ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown Is Expecting His Third Child: Report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSounds like Chris Brown is expanding his family. Word on the street is the R&B entertainer is expecting his third child as his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown, is pregnant...

Comments / 15

Jennifer Elsea
3d ago

I don’t see how any woman can stand him to have children by him

Reply(1)
10
Tina Holland
2d ago

Why y'all keep getting pregnant by the man and not get wifed up???

Reply(1)
8
CELEBRITIES

