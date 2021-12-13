Chris Brown Is Expecting His Third Child: Report

Chris Brown appears to be closing in on a new deal with Quality Control Music, according to a report from The Jasmine Brand. Following the 32-year-old singer's captivating performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this weekend, where he breezed through his classics and put on an outstanding show for a crowd of thousands, it looks like the singer is getting prepped to sign a new record label deal with Quality Control. If the report holds any weight, it means that CB will be joining an all-star roster of talent, including Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Duke Deuce, Lakeyah, and more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO