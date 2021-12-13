Akoya Biosciences announces collaboration with PathAI

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Arabia, a joint venture between Pall Corporation and Tanajib for Oil & Gas Company ltd. [Al-Khobar], has expanded its capabilities to include a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for Pall's SepraSol™ Plus liquid/gas coalescers, one of the most advanced liquid/gas separation technologies available. Established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the vision of Pall Arabia is to combine resources, technology and expertise to support the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new manufacturing capability is a significant milestone and underscores the commitment to Pall Arabia's vision and the region.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO