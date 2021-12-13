Akoya Biosciences announces collaboration with PathAI

The collaboration will provide Adobe customers around the world unparalleled email analytics and deliverability insight. Today Validity, the global provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The new collaboration builds upon existing synergies between Validity’s Everest, the email success platform, and Adobe Campaign, Adobe’s comprehensive solution for orchestration, launch and measurement of personalized cross-channel marketing campaigns. This collaboration further equips Adobe customers with a unified view, expertise, and next-level data to better analyze and optimize their email marketing programs.
