Save $199 on Apple's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro this holiday season

By Oliver Haslam
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn't every day that you get to save almost $200 on a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro but today is very much one of those days. Order from Amazon today and you can bag yourself a silver model for just $1,099.99. One of the best...

