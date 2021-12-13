ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

BigLaw firm cancels holiday parties after gathering apparently leads to COVID-19 outbreak

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatham & Watkins will cancel "further indoor holiday parties" after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19 following a Dec. 2 party hosted by the law firm’s New York corporate...

www.abajournal.com

