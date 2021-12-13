BigLaw firm cancels holiday parties after gathering apparently leads to COVID-19 outbreak

A year ago, people were advised not to gather for the winter holidays because the coronavirus is able to spread much more easily indoors. But with effective vaccines now available, health officials like top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, have already given their blessings for holiday celebrations to take place this year. Many have taken advantage of their newfound freedom, with millions of Americans having traveled to join family and friends for Thanksgiving. That was before news of a concerning new variant emerged, however. The Omicron variant has already been detected in 30 states, according to The Washington Post, and research indicates that it has both heightened transmissibility and the ability to partially evade vaccine protection. Now, officials and experts are making some amendments to their recommendations for gathering this winter with the threat of Omicron looming.

