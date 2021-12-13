Estes Park High School Set To Present The Musical, Mamma Mia

Recently chosen as Time Magazine's Entertainer of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album "Sour" threw her into pop superstardom. If you ask the general public, the Grammy-nominated teenager seemed to explode in popularity out of nowhere, but real ones know that Rodrigo had already been crushing it with tween and teen audiences on Disney's "Bizaardvark" and more importantly, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." In the latter, Disney presents a very self-aware mockumentary musical drama set in the fictional East High School, the shooting location of the "High School Musical" movies that put the school on the map. A former background cast member, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders, an actual background cast member from the original film) joins the school as the new drama teacher and decides to stage a performance of "High School Musical: The Musical" for her first winter theater production to celebrate the school's affiliation with the original film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO