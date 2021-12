Ready to get saxy? Soprano sax master Kenny G is the subject of HBO’s latest documentary, “Listening to Kenny G,” which will take a humorous but incisive look at the saxophonist Kenny G, the best-selling instrumental artist of all time. In his own words, Kenny G speaks candidly about his musical background, his stringent work ethic, and his controversial standing in the jazz canon. You can watch “Listening to Kenny G” live on HBO this Thursday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

