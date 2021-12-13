ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apterous protein plays a crucial double role in retaining memories

By Tokyo Metropolitan University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have gained insights into the biochemistry of long-term memory. Studying fruit flies, they found that the Apterous (Ap) protein plays a crucial double role in retaining memories. Not only did it bind with the Chi cofactor to help maintain memories, but it also acted independently to...

