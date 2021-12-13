Crime Stoppers seeks help in identifying theft suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft.
According to police, two men entered the Circle K located at 1713 West John Street on Nov. 25 at around 4:26 p.m.. It is reported that one of them selected merchandise and proceeded to the checkout counter. He asked the clerk for a carton of cigarettes. After the clerk placed the carton of cigarettes on the sales counter, he then asked for a package of cigars. It is reported that he grabbed the carton of cigarettes and fled the store while the clerk’s back was turned.
Officers said this suspect appeared to be a heavyset man who wore a black stocking cap, grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, white shoes and a medical face mask. The second suspect was a man wearing a black coat, red/white/blue hoodie, grey jeans, white shoes and a medical face mask.
Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can stay completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
