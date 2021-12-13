ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Crime Stoppers seeks help in identifying theft suspect

 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft.

According to police, two men entered the Circle K located at 1713 West John Street on Nov. 25 at around 4:26 p.m.. It is reported that one of them selected merchandise and proceeded to the checkout counter. He asked the clerk for a carton of cigarettes. After the clerk placed the carton of cigarettes on the sales counter, he then asked for a package of cigars. It is reported that he grabbed the carton of cigarettes and fled the store while the clerk’s back was turned.

Officers said this suspect appeared to be a heavyset man who wore a black stocking cap, grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, white shoes and a medical face mask. The second suspect was a man wearing a black coat, red/white/blue hoodie, grey jeans, white shoes and a medical face mask.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can stay completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

