New study of primary liver cancer calls for strategies targeting heterogeneous tumors

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 415 (2021) Cite this article. Modulating TME, especially the local metabolic context, has been long proposed as a promising strategy in cancer immunotherapy. T cells are the main force against solid tumors in the latest generation of immunotherapy; however, tumor cells develop many ways to escape or repress the killing activity of tumor-reacting T cells, such as excluding T cells out of the tumor, eliciting T cell exhaustion, and competing with intratumoral T cells on the scarce nutrients including glucose, amino acids, and fatty acids. Among these substrates, Arg serves as an essential and versatile amino acid in maintaining CD3Î¶ expression and responsiveness of T cells.2 In the previous study, Roger Geiger and colleagues demonstrated that Arg could regulate several metabolic pathways such as glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) in activated T cells, enhance T cell survival and transition to central memory-like T cells with long-term anti-tumor activity in a mouse model.3 Other studies also confirmed that elevating local Arg level in the TME could be a promising therapeutic strategy to improve immunotherapy.4.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO