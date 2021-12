The biggest wave of positive tests for the coronavirus this season has struck the NFL this week, but (so far) the Las Vegas Raiders have not been affected. In fact, Las Vegas activated backup running back and kick returner Jalen Richard from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and he should be ready to play at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, a total of 75 NFL players were put on the list, which is a sharp uptick as the virus spread had been controlled around the league up until now. The only Raiders players to miss games this season because of the coronavirus are Richard and long snapper, Trent Sieg.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO