It’s one of the most far-reaching of all the federal aid programs launched during the COVID-19 pandemic — up to $300 per child going directly into the bank accounts of families on the 15th of every month.But the last checks will go out Wednesday, the expanded child tax credit program expiring unless Congress revives it for 2022. That appears highly uncertain as lawmakers try to push President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social and environmental bill into law.The swift launch, and potentially quick end, to the bolstered child tax credit highlights the risks of enacting sweeping social policy changes...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO