HOLLYWOOD—Well, I am quite surprised that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is still going through with a 2022 ceremony for the Golden Globe Awards after a massive controversy that organization endured in 2021 and in previous years about diversity issues in its membership. The interesting element is rather any celebrities are planning to attend the ceremony on January 9 and we know NBC dropped hosting duties for the ceremony and it is still up in the air rather any network will pick up the ceremony for it to televise for audiences.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO