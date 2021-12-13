ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPL rises effectiveness of sponsorships in ‘diverse’ collaboration

By Jessie Sale
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saudi Pro League (SPL) has announced Rise Group as its exclusive sponsorship agency, in a bid to ‘enhance and diversify’ the SPL’s sponsorship model. As the 2021/22 season reaches its halfway point, the company will look to create new opportunities for the league’s partners to build and support fan communities,...

TLMI opens sponsorship opportunities for 2022

TLMI has announced that the association has opened sponsorship opportunities for the 2022 calendar year. Both Platinum and Gold Annual Sponsorship Packages will be available for 2022 with limited availability and on a first-come, first-served basis. TLMI Annual Sponsorships offer a way for the association’s supplier members to achieve recognition for their ongoing support of the association and their dedication to the greater printed-packaging industry.
Betsson, bet365 and Betradar celebrate triple successes at SBC Awards 2021

Betsson Group, bet365, Evolution, Betradar and GoldenRace were among the 34 companies to celebrate victories at last night’s SBC Awards 2021 ceremony at Evolution London. Hosted by Kirsty Gallacher and World Cup winner Marcel Desailly, the eighth edition of the SBC awards brought together an audience of betting and gaming industry professionals to recognise the achievements of the top-performing operators, affiliates and suppliers.
NWSL boosts crypto education and investment with Voyager Digital

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has named its first-ever cryptocurrency brokerage partner as US-based platform Voyager Digital. The league looks to build upon its global marketing reach throughout the collaboration, as well as provide players with direct financial support, crypto education and rewards. “I’m thrilled to welcome Voyager...
Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BHA on track for future of diversity and inclusion

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has secured a commitment from nine of UK racing’s organisations in a bid to build on its diversity and inclusion programme. It has been reported that racetrack operators Arena Racing Company (ARC) and The Jockey Club have pledged their support to expand UK racing’s D&I programme that is stewarded by The Diversity in Racing Steering Group (DiRSG).
Nonprofits and the lack of corporate sponsorships

More Than Money: How Nonprofits and Corporate Sponsors Can Double Their Impact Working Together. There was a time when corporate sponsorship of a nonprofit invoked an image of executives posing for a stilted photo holding a gigantic cardboard check. Those days are long gone. Today, corporate sponsors are looking for...
The Risk of Vaccinated COVID Transmission Is Not Low

My two-year-old tested positive for COVID last month. My mind-numbing and costly project to keep him uninfected prior to his vaccinations had proven an abject failure. I was angry—and surprised. During the time he was likely infected, he had only been around vaccinated people when indoors. Although we know...
CAF expands tournament coverage via Sky Sports and Viaplay

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has agreed a partnership with Sky Sports which will see the channel broadcast all 52 games of the Africa Cup of Nations live. In January and February, Sky will cover the Cameroon-based tournament that has been postponed since last summer due to COVID-19. CAF...
Viola pushes PlanetPay365 exposure in Tuscan territory

ACF Fiorentina has established a deal with PlanetPay365 for the 2021/22 season as the Planet Entertainment-owned group becomes its official value-added service partner. The agreement looks to increase PlanetPay365’s brand visibility, and expand business in the Tuscan region, as the group will be present at the Artemio Franchi stadium on the LED perimeter boards.
Popeyes Just Signed a Deal To Open Its First Locations Here

Popeyes is taking Europe by storm. After its recent expansion into the United Kingdom, where it opened its first restaurant in East London in November, the beloved Miami-based chicken chain is setting up shop in another European country: France. The French will get to enjoy Popeyes' delicacies like the famed...
Unibet’s Hemmaklubben campaign signifies value of last-minute votes

The results of Unibet’s annual Hemmaklubben campaign have been revealed – a process where football fans decide how to share 20 million SEK donated by the betting platform. Through a voting system, customers of Unibet – a brand of Kindred Group– have chosen their favourite club which means, at the end of each season, 20 million SEK gets distributed according to the votes. The team with the most votes receives 10% of the total, whereas the team with the least receives 1%.
Castore to provide new training kits to Kent Cricket squads

Kent Cricket has announced a partnership with UK sportswear and athletic clothing company, Castore. The collaboration sees Castore provide a new range of training kits for both the Kent’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as outfitting the club’s Talent Pathway and Disability Squads. Kent Cricket’s...
AVI-SPL Closes Acquisition Deal with SKC Communications

AVI-SPL, the Tampa, Fla.-based digital enablement solutions provider, and Shawnee, Kan.-based SKC Communications, provider of AV and UC&C solutions, have announced that they have closed their acquisition agreement. This recent development follows a previous announcement of the acquisition, made earlier this month. The two companies will now merge as one...
Netherlands football authorities enhance integrity provisions with Sportradar

The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) has enhanced its partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services (SIS) in order to boost its safeguarding measures. Under the terms of the multi-year deal, SIS’s Intelligence and Investigation Service (I&I) division will process publicly available information regarding the KNVB across the ‘surface, deep and dark web’.
The effect of the use of commercial tempeh starter on the diversity of Rhizopus tempeh in Indonesia

At present, only a single Rhizopus species, R. microsporus, can be found in fresh tempeh produced in Java, Indonesia. The loss of diversity of Rhizopus in tempeh has been associated with the widespread use of commercial tempeh starter in Indonesia since the 2000s. However, the identities of the previous Rhizopus strains associated with tempeh, which have been preserved in a culture collection in Indonesia, have not been verified. The present study aimed to verify the identities of 22 Rhizopus strains isolated from tempeh produced using the traditional tempeh starters from the 1960s to the 2000s. Phylogenetic analysis based on the ITS regions in the rRNA gene sequence data, revealed that the Rhizopus strains belonged to the species R. arrhizus (five strains); R. delemar (14 strains); and R. microsporus (three strains). Verification of the identities of these Rhizopus strains in the present study confirmed the loss of diversity of Rhizopus species in tempeh produced in Indonesia, particularly in Java. Our findings confirmed that the morphological changes in Rhizopus species isolated from tempeh as a result of centuries of domestication.
PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain in line with growings visions for the sport

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hasnain as its new Chief Executive in what has been described as a ‘robust’ recruitment process. From January 2022, Hasnain will aim to achieve the organisation’s commercial and financial objectives in a bid to expand the sport. PCB Chairman,...
