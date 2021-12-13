SPL rises effectiveness of sponsorships in ‘diverse’ collaboration

At present, only a single Rhizopus species, R. microsporus, can be found in fresh tempeh produced in Java, Indonesia. The loss of diversity of Rhizopus in tempeh has been associated with the widespread use of commercial tempeh starter in Indonesia since the 2000s. However, the identities of the previous Rhizopus strains associated with tempeh, which have been preserved in a culture collection in Indonesia, have not been verified. The present study aimed to verify the identities of 22 Rhizopus strains isolated from tempeh produced using the traditional tempeh starters from the 1960s to the 2000s. Phylogenetic analysis based on the ITS regions in the rRNA gene sequence data, revealed that the Rhizopus strains belonged to the species R. arrhizus (five strains); R. delemar (14 strains); and R. microsporus (three strains). Verification of the identities of these Rhizopus strains in the present study confirmed the loss of diversity of Rhizopus species in tempeh produced in Indonesia, particularly in Java. Our findings confirmed that the morphological changes in Rhizopus species isolated from tempeh as a result of centuries of domestication.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO