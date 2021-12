What’s in a name? When you’re living in the Star Wars galaxy, it seems your ancestry can be even more powerful than your skills with a lightsaber. As soon as we first met Rey on the sands of Jakku, the fact she had no family name was loaded with subtext. If her true identity is a secret and she can wield the Force, surely she must be a long-lost Skywalker? Or maybe even a Kenobi? If she was going to have a shot at saving the galaxy from tyranny, past form suggested, it must have been written in the stars a long time ago.

