Bring a little Hygge into your holidays with this Danish-style holiday festival. If you think Solvang, a.k.a. “The Danish Capital of America,” is already Christmas-y most of the year, then just wait until you see it during the Julefest. It’s a month-long celebration where the quaint hamlet is filled with twinkling lights, traditional ornaments, festive treats, and other holiday delights. The season kicks off around November 27, but the beginning of the holiday festival is signified with a dazzling tree lighting ceremony on December 3 and is brought to a close on January 7 with the burning of the tree.

