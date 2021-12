With just three weeks to go until The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+, Lucasfilm has debuted a new 60-second trailer featuring plenty of fresh footage. This latest teaser for The Mandalorian spinoff contains some stunning new shots, as we see Temuera Morrison's legendary bounty hunter return to the sands of Tatooine to stake his claim as the new head of the late Jabba the Hutt's crime syndicate. The promo also flashes-back to just after the events of The Return of The Jedi, confirming that this show will fill in some very important gaps.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO