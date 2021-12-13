ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micah Parsons Reacts To Comparison To Lawrence Taylor

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cowboys rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons wants to be his own person. Parsons has been compared to Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor by multiple people but Parsons doesn’t seem to care much about it. He even said as...

The Spun

NFL Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons‘ NFL career is off to a better start than anyone could’ve imagined. The talented linebacker from Penn State already has 75 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles as a rookie. Although there’s no denying how special Parsons has looked in his first...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Saquon Barkley Says Micah Parsons is "LT-Like"

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is obviously very familiar with the play of former Penn State teammate and current Dallas Cowboys budding star Micah Parsons' play. Whether the same can be said about Barkley’s familiarity with Hall of Fame Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, to whom Barkley compared Parsons, is another story.
NFL
NBC Washington

Micah Parsons Made a Hell of a First Impression on Ron Rivera and Washington

Micah Parsons made a hell of a first impression on Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Micah Parsons made one hell of a first impression on the Washington Football Team Sunday and also might've literally left an impression during his first sack of Taylor Heinicke, one that resulted in a Cowboys touchdown.
NFL
Taylor Heinicke
Mike Florio
Micah Parsons
Cowboys Micah Parsons a force in the NFL

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys used their first round draft pick to grab defensive linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft, there were some doubters. Now the defensive rookie is not only a strong candidate for defensive rookie of the year, he is...
NFL
NBC Washington

Micah Parsons for Defensive PLAYER of the Year? 2021 NFL Awards Race Update

Parsons for Defensive PLAYER of the Year? NFL awards race update originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. * Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux will follow all of the NFL's award races as part of the Leader in the Clubhouse series. Here, he looks where each award race stands after Week 14.
NFL
CowboyMaven

LISTEN: Do Cowboys Have NFL's Best Pass-Rush Trio?

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush has consistently been a strength for the team this season. However, the group figures to only get stronger. Sunday's win against the Washington Football Team was the first time since Week 1 that Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence played together on the field.
NFL
Cowboys Veteran Shares Telling Admission On Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons has stunned the NFL world with his rookie performance so far. Through 13 games this year, the Cowboys’ No. 12 overall draft pick has logged 12.0 sacks, 27 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles — putting himself in position to possibly become the first and only rookie Defensive Player of the Year since Lawrence Taylor in 1981.
NFL
How the Philadelphia Eagles handed the Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons

Body While the Dallas Cowboys’ front office pops Cristal every time Micah Parsons makes another play, the same people in Philadelphia should offer their resignation. In the Cowboys’ 27-20 win at Washington on Sunday, Parsons made plays that buried both the Washington Football Team, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
