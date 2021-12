Truthfully, I’m not sure how to answer whether this is D’Angelo Russell‘s team. But that won’t stop me from trying. It has now been decades of failure for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, today we are going to look beyond the past. A convincing win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night gets the team back in the winning column after a five-game skid. Sitting at 12-15, the record is still not ideal. But the Wolves are still in the mix to make the play-in tournament this year.

