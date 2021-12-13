Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Hits double figures

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
Saints head coach Sean Payton already know it, because he’s seen it: The Saints made a ‘fantastic’ decision bringing back Kwon Alexander this season, and it wasn’t as simple as it sounds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award this season. Jackson State University won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021. Shedeur, JSU, and their head coach Deion Sanders won National Signing Day on Wednesday. With the news of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the attention now shifts to how long we will see Sanders and Hunter on the same college football field together. When is Sanders — Hunter’s new quarterback — eligible for the NFL Draft?
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
Along with his records, Super Bowl wins and individual accolades, Tom Brady's peerless longevity is one of the things that will be part of his legacy long after he retires, assuming the 44-year-old ever does decide to hang up his cleats. Brady attributes at least part of his longevity to...
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) will meet on Thursday Night Football a primetime battle between AFC West foes. The Chiefs are coming off a commanding 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to extend their division lead. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants last week, 37-21, improving to 8-5 on the year.
The Washington Football Team will be forced to play without Logan Thomas for the rest of the 2021 season. The reason for that? A knee injury, which was initially feared to be a torn ACL. The silver lining is that Thomas avoided the worst, but it’s tough for fans to see the positive given how the injury happened, and rightly so.
On Tuesday, the Bucs announced they have released wide receiver John Hurst from the practice squad. In his place, the team has added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Regular punter Bradley Pinion has struggled of late, hitting several dismal punts in recent games. Adding Hofrichter should create some pressure on Pinion if he continues to struggle.
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
