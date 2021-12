Hey Siri, show me the most perfect casting of 2021. Nicolas Cage is going to be Dracula. Frankly, no more needs to be said than that, but okay fine, here are additional details, via The Hollywood Reporter: Cage has been cast as the famous bloodsucker in Renfield, an upcoming film that focuses less on Dracula and more on his sniveling assistant. That role will be played in the film by Nicholas Hoult, while Chris McKay — who directed The LEGO Batman Movie and moved into live-action earlier this year with Amazon’s The Tomorrow War — is directing.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO