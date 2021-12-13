Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Leads team in stops

The NFL's COVID crisis has already threatened to upend one team's lineup for Week 15, with the Browns preparing to play without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and more than a dozen others. It could also affect Washington Football Team, which is fighting to remain in the 2021 playoff picture with a divisional game against the Eagles on Sunday. Starting QB Taylor Heinicke is questionable with a knee injury, but now his only backup, Kyle Allen, is headed to COVID reserve, as NFL Media reports.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO