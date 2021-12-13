ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

Candlelight vigil to be held Monday for tragic death of Kaplan Mayor’s daughter

By Rodricka Taylor
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOFaY_0dLU8zbP00

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of Kaplan confirmed the heartbreaking and very personal news this weekend—the death of his daughter, 41-year-old Kristy Hebert.

Mayor Mike Klosel said on his Facebook page that his daughter, “was tragically taken from us in an automobile accident.”

“She loved life and loved her profession and taught with love in her heart. She always had kind words and a smile,” he said.

Classmates remember Acadiana teacher and school board member who died hours before graduation ceremonies at ULM

Following news of her death, and as condolences continue to pour in, Klosel said he is most concerned about Kristy’s son, Chase.

“Of course right now I am worried most for my wonderful grandson Chase. No one should have to deal with this at such a young age. Kristy literally worshiped him and made sure he knew it, she always found a way to get him what he wanted.”

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday (12/13) at 8 p.m. at the Erath High School Football stadium, Klosel announced.

Vermilion Parish School Board member killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

He said funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kaplan, LA
City
Erath, LA
City
Chase, LA
Kaplan, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ulm Following
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGNO

NOPD looking for missing 73-year-old man

According to NOPD, the reporting person told police that she and her husband Yves Filion were visiting New Orleans when they were walking in the area of Esplanade Avenue and North Rocheblave streets at around noon on December 16, 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy