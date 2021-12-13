Candlelight vigil to be held Monday for tragic death of Kaplan Mayor’s daughter

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of Kaplan confirmed the heartbreaking and very personal news this weekend—the death of his daughter, 41-year-old Kristy Hebert.

Mayor Mike Klosel said on his Facebook page that his daughter, “was tragically taken from us in an automobile accident.”

“She loved life and loved her profession and taught with love in her heart. She always had kind words and a smile,” he said.

Following news of her death, and as condolences continue to pour in, Klosel said he is most concerned about Kristy’s son, Chase.

“Of course right now I am worried most for my wonderful grandson Chase. No one should have to deal with this at such a young age. Kristy literally worshiped him and made sure he knew it, she always found a way to get him what he wanted.”

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday (12/13) at 8 p.m. at the Erath High School Football stadium, Klosel announced.

He said funeral services are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.