Lemon Grove, CA

4 people injured after a car smashes into a recycling plant near Lemon Grove (Lemon Grove, CA)

 3 days ago

On Saturday, four people, including a baby, suffered injuries after their car drifted off eastbound State Route 94 and slammed into a recycling plant near Lemon Grove.

As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place at around 12:45 p.m.

4 people injured after a car smashes into a recycling plant near Lemon Grove

December 13, 2021

