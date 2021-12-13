ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

If You’ve Ever Wanted Python Boots, Buy These Now

By John Zientek
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTecovas, an Austin-based brand delivering quality boots for fair prices, now offers one of its classic styles in python. Pick up a pair of Western boots that would normally retail for close to $900 for under $400 today. The boots...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Best Vacuum They've Ever Purchased — and It's $100 Off Right Now

Cleaning the house is never fun, but with the right tools, it can be a fairly painless process. Not only will the correct cleaning supplies keep your home in tip-top shape, but some of them can also even cut your cleaning time down, so you can spend more time doing other things. Luckily, Amazon shoppers the Shark Vertex Ultralight Vacuum does all of the above and then some. Even better, it's on sale right now.
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

The Cashmere-Blend Sweater You’ve Been Dreaming of Is Now 44% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sweater season is in full effect, and even though we’ve been shopping pullovers, cardigans and turtlenecks for months already, we feel like we never have enough. We pretty much wear them every day, after all. And they’re all different and unique. While one day we might want a lightweight, flowy cardigan, the next we might want to cuddle up in some cashmere!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Poler's Hybrid Poncho-Sleeping-Bag Is Incredibly Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. What do long car rides, flights, campsites and couches all have in common? They're great places to take a nap. But if you're going to nap right, you'll want to be comfortable and cozy without being made claustrophobic and confined. Well, the perfect way to manage that might just be with Poler's Reversible Napsack, which is 30 percent off at REI's Holiday Warm Up Sale right now.
GeekTyrant

TEKKEN 7: DEFINITIVE EDITION Has Everything You Could Ever Want

Tekken 7: The Definitive Edition has been released exclusively on digital for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It comes with the full game, bonus Eliza character, and all season pass DLCs from 1-4 which is an impressive amount of content. For those looking for a simpler experience, there is also a new Originals Edition available that includes the full game and 12 Tekken DLC characters along with the new frame rate data feature. If you’d like to take a look at how amazing Tekken is looking, then check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Mexico#The Python Collection
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Up to 30% off Rolex, Outerknown Puffer Jacket Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $17,549 $13,120 (25% OFF) Right now...
The Gadgeteer

This is the craziest slingshot you’ve ever seen!

NEWS – The Handbaige slingshot is unlike any slingshot I’ve ever seen. Instead of a Y-shaped handle with a rubber band that just shoots rocks, the Handbaige slingshot shoots rocks, arrows, and can even be used for fishing! That’s right, this slingshot has a built-in fishing reel. It also has a flashlight and a laser pointer because everything is better with lasers! Is this weapon, hunting gear, fishing “rod” remotely useful? I have no idea but it looks fun and will be a conversation starter with your buddies on your next outdoor adventure. Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $93.88.
SHOPPING
lifewire.com

Now You Can Buy Just the OLED Switch Dock, if You Want

Nintendo has put the dock for the Switch OLED up for sale separately, in case you want an extra TV connection or want to update your old dock. Anyone who's been looking for a new or extra dock for their Switch or has been waiting for a slight upgrade can now buy an OLED dock as a separate hardware accessory, according to Nintendo Life. So if you already have a Switch or want a new/additional dock for it, you have one more option available.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Gerber's Entire Site Is 20% Off, Perfect for EDC and Outdoor Gifting

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives, multi-tools, and various other outdoor and everyday carry products in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The tools that the brand makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Python
Gear Patrol

These Coveted Kevlar Hiking Boots Are on Sale at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you have been looking for a tough-as-nails boot to get you up and down the mountain, through the snowy streets and everywhere in-between, the Naglev Combat WP boot should be your go-to. Always quick to sell out, the Combat WP is the big brother of the low-top Unico Hiker, adding a high-top for ankle protection and stability while maintaining the heavy-duty Kevlar upper and wool inner boot that wraps around your foot like a sock, resulting in the ultimate durability and comfort.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an IWC Watch

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Usually just called IWC, the International Watch Company was established in the mid-1880s by an American operating in Schaffhausen, a German-speaking town...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Give Yourself (or Someone Else) the Gift of Cozy with These Discounted Slippers

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Sometimes you have to think of yourself around the holidays. If you're looking for a cozy addition to your winter wardrobe, now is the time to add some Greys slippers. Huckberry has marked down some of the brand's best by 25 percent just in time to give yourself something nice to wear Christmas morning. Ok, so if you still have other people to buy gifts for, these are a good idea for that, too, but we like the idea of picking up a little piece of self-care before the big day.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Need a Gift With Timeless Style? Look To the Longines Master Collection

Longines is the kind of brand that you read about deep on subreddits and watch forums. What do you read about them? They’ve been around a very long time, and they make really fabulous watches, and they aren’t overpriced like a lot of other old excellent luxury watch brands. Watch enthusiasts them for all of this, of course, and also for the brand's incredible watchmaking chops. It's also easy to see what a lot of watch lovers see: a wide range of beautifully designed watches filled with great watchmaking technology and timeless style.
Gear Patrol

The Best Snow Shovels You Can Buy

It's the most wonderful time of the year…if you're not the one removing the snow. And whether you live on 34th street, Candy Cane Lane or a less jolly address with steps, a porch, a walkway, a driveway or a sidewalk, you're going to need a good shovel — even if you already splurged on that electric snowblower. You also may need a shovel if you're leaving home on a winter road trip in the mountains.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Read This If You've Ever Wanted Mountain Dew Sneakers

Sometimes, you need to show the world just how much you love your favorite soda. In a recent Instagram post, Mountain Dew shared a video of a Yeti hiding behind a Christmas tree while a group of people wearing Mountain Dew-themed clothing open presents filled with even more branded items. The post is captioned, "You never know when unexpected guests (or abominable snowmen) will stop by this holiday season. So, make sure you're prepped and ready with awesome gifts by checking out our latest drop of new MTN DEW holiday gear at The Dew Store," and contains a list of products now for sale by the brand, including ties, socks, and more.
APPAREL
DIY Photography

Tourbox Elite wants to be the only editing controller you’ll ever need

If you’re in search of an editing controller to make your workflow faster, I believe you will like Tourbox Elite. It’s a Bluetooth editing controller, the first one to my knowledge, invented by the company TourBox Tech Inc. It’s tiny, nicely designed, meant to speed up your workflow no matter the editing program you use.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Need a Big Gift? eBay Is Having a Pre-Owned Watch Sale That Includes Rolex and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Unless you've been living under a rock or you're some kind of space alien, you've probably heard of eBay, the online auction site that's been around since the infancy of the internet. What you might not know, however, is that eBay is still very much a force to be reckoned with, especially to the shrewd shopper. Today, for instance, the retailer-auctioneer is offering numerous deals on some of the best luxury watch brands around, with discounts of up to 30 percent on these pre-owned gems which could make for a great big-spend gift.
Jalopnik

What’s The Least Durable Car You’ve Ever Owned?

What does it mean for a car to be reliable? It’s something we all consider when buying a new daily driver, but it can mean many different things. That’s what our own Jason Torchinsky tried to answer with his Reliability Spectrum, which broke the aspects of what makes a reliable car down into six different categories. Cooperative is probably what many casual fans think of as reliable, an oil change every 3,000 miles will keep any cooperative car pretty happy.
CARS
towardsdatascience.com

Mito: One of the Coolest Python Libraries You Have Ever Seen

Here is my take on this cool Python library and why you should give it a try. A few weeks ago, I posted a blog about Bamboolib that became quite popular. The blog was very well received, achieving tens of thousands of views in the first week. And after that, I had planned to write about other Data Science-related subjects and was going to avoid writing about Python libraries for some time unless I had found something awe-inspiring. Well, I found it, and it’s called Mito.
COMPUTERS
Lima News

Everything you ever wanted to know about See’s Candies

LOS ANGELES — What’s it like being the king of a chocolate empire? Pat Egan became the president of See’s Candies in 2018 (and the CEO in 2019) after leaving an energy company also owned by Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. He believes he’s a quick study but admits he used flashcards to ensure he could distinguish between the more than 100 pieces of candy See’s offers. And he’s visited every single See’s Candies store (there are more than 240).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy