If You’ve Ever Wanted Python Boots, Buy These Now

Sometimes, you need to show the world just how much you love your favorite soda. In a recent Instagram post, Mountain Dew shared a video of a Yeti hiding behind a Christmas tree while a group of people wearing Mountain Dew-themed clothing open presents filled with even more branded items. The post is captioned, "You never know when unexpected guests (or abominable snowmen) will stop by this holiday season. So, make sure you're prepped and ready with awesome gifts by checking out our latest drop of new MTN DEW holiday gear at The Dew Store," and contains a list of products now for sale by the brand, including ties, socks, and more.
