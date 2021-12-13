5 Ways to Slash $100s From Your Holiday Travel Costs
By Gabrielle Lichterman
Woman's World
3 days ago
Whether visiting family or going on a much-needed getaway, you don’t always have to splurge. There are easy ways to spend less with every step of your journey. Read on to discover the best tips to save money during the holidays!. Enjoy free food. Before you hit the...
Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
There’s no denying the boom that private aviation experienced in 2020 and beyond. Between the hassle of canceled commercial flights and fear of being exposed to other travelers, the pandemic-era travel world has seen a major uptick in the private jet setting life. And now there’s a way to make booking those fancy flights even easier.
WHY IT RATES: In addition to a free companion pass, the destination also has a booking incentive where agents can earn a free trip to the Madeira Islands. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Inovtravel and Madeira Promotion Bureau are excited to share an opportunity for travel advisors to experience the beauty...
You don't have to overspend to make the holidays special. Here are some ways to make your next holiday meal easier on your wallet. A nice holiday meal is a big expense for many families. Don’t be afraid to change your shopping habits and traditions to save money. Many families...
Since the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was dubbed "a variant of concern" just after Thanksgiving, a number of countries around the world began imposing new travel restrictions in response to its spread. And, while not much is known about it yet, leaders have called for calm as we wait to learn more.
The government’s latest travel testing rules could cost families between £400 and £800 per holiday, travel industry figures have estimated.Two rule changes in the past fortnight have substantially increased testing costs for British travellers, causing many travel CEOs to speak up about the impact on the recovery of the travel industry.On 27 November, transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that PCR tests would once again be mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers - meaning paying around £40-120 per test rather than £20-30 for a lateral flow or antigen test.On 4 December Mr Shapps added to the new rule by reintroducing “pre-departure” tests...
The holiday travel season is here and many more Americans are leaving home to visit family or go on vacation compared to last year. In addition to a high volume of travelers and stress of the holiday season, there’s also a heightened focus on staying safe and healthy while traveling.
Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the COVID-19 Omicron variant as a “variant of concern”, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others safe during holiday traveling. In response to the President’s announcement last week regarding efforts to prevent the spread of...
Enjoy a discount of 50 percent off of the purchase of a minimum of two tickets — either one way or round trip — with Vueling Airlines for travel between Saturday, January 15, 2022 and Thursday, March 31, 2022; and this offer is good for up to nine passengers…
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We have been through one round and heading into another. Holiday travel can be both stressful and expensive. Personal finance experts say when it comes to planning for a long travel day, some things you can help others you cannot, but it all starts with your outlook.
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our personal research and to share the best travel tips and tricks with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new...
Traveling alone can be stressful, but throw kids into the mix and you may think twice about leaving home for the holidays. But, a well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming. "They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the...
Holiday travel is expected to get very busy and a bit more expensive this year. With so many planning to travel, AAA suggests booking flights, car rentals, accommodations and other activities as early as possible. Here's how much more your year-end holiday travel could cost:. Air: A recent analysis of...
Despite lingering questions ahead, 2021 has been a year of promising recovery for travel. With travelers eager to reclaim some sense of normalcy, leisure travel was back on the table for many, and trips that were previously put on hold for a year or more finally came to fruition. Of course, travel's return came with a variety of new caveats and modifications. A "new normal" had arrived, and it is very much here to stay.
Holidays add a special touch to any vacation. It is no wonder most people love going on vacation during the holidays, apart from the fact that this is also the season when they usually take a break from the office or school. The only problem with holiday traveling is the hordes of people that you are going to travel with. If you're used to crowds, this should not be too much of a problem except that it is not the only repercussion of traveling during the peak season. Apart from that, one would also suffer much with the inflated costs and fees of vacation needs such as airfare, insurance, and hotel accommodations among many others. To survive the holiday travel hubbub, here are some practical tips to consider.
Even without a pandemic, holiday travel isn't for the faint of heart. Millions are expected to travel this month, with threats of volatile weather and the omicron variant further stressing out people eager to close Year 2 of the pandemic. To help travelers prepare, CNBC Travel asked industry insiders this...
With COVID regulations regularly changing across the globe, international travelers must thoroughly research all entry requirements, including for COVID-19, for their trips’ destinations, to save themselves time and cash better used for their enjoyment. More than any other question during the last month, I’ve been asked how travelers can...
Those traveling to or from The Golden State for the holidays should know the COVID-19 guidelines at airports. Although there are no vaccine requirements for domestic air travel, the CDC recommends getting COVID-19 shots. All international airports in the state have masking requirements. However, some airlines at Sacramento and San Francisco International require testing for passengers. At LAX, there's an online form required for contact tracing if there's an outbreak. Officials at the TSA say to check with your carrier and airport for COVID-19 guidelines before flying. "If you have a vaccinated situation, your family is vaccinated, enjoy the holidays indoors with your family," Fauci said on a CNN Global Town Hall on December 1.
