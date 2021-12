The SATC reboot kicked off with a big surprise, but a new commercial that began airing just days after the And Just Like That premiere was somehow even more unexpected. On Sunday, Dec. 12, Peloton dropped a surprise video that’s one huge reference to the buzzy And Just Like That series premiere, which dropped on HBO Max just three days earlier on Thursday, Dec. 9. Fans are going to need to see Chris Noth’s Peloton ad shading Big’s And Just Like That twist to believe it, because it’s so surreal.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO