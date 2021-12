A teenager whose disappearance sparked a major police inquiry may have called the emergency services several times on the day she vanished, an inquest has heard.Gaia Pope was reported missing from her home near Swanage Dorset on November 7 2017 and her disappearance prompted a massive campaign from family and friends to find her.The body of the 19-year-old, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was found by police search teams in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path, 11 days later.Knowledge of the calls has only emerged in a statement from an anonymous...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO