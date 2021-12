A number of schools are reportedly drawing up plans to remain closed after the New Year because of the spread of the new Covid variant.Headteachers of several schools are reportedly concerned over the high number of pupils absent from the classroom as the pandemic persists.The number of absent children has risen to 235,600, the second highest figure this year, and some schools have already broken up for Christmas.The total number of absences is an increase of 13 per cent on the last time the survey of school attendance was taken on 25 November. The DfE has also estimated that...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO