ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

81-year-old killed in crash on I69 in Eaton County

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElmtM_0dLU6m1600

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Deputies responded to a car crash on Saturday that involved one car around 3:45 p.m.

A car with two elderly people inside went off the roadway on northbound I-69 south of Cochran Road and struck a tree.

The 81-year-old driver, John Homer, from Olivet was pronounced dead at the scene. The elderly woman who was also a passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

6 News will keep you updated with further details regarding the crash as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Sports
Eaton County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Eaton County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Eaton County, MI
Accidents
City
Homer, MI
City
Olivet, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy