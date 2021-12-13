ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office investigating death

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nWQa_0dLU6F5F00

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is investigating a death on Purify Bay Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday after 1 p.m. it was notified of an unresponsive individual lying in the middle of Purify Bay Road.

Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office asks that any information on the incident may be provided to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or the tip line at 850-745-7190.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wakulla County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Wakulla County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

Semi-trucks wreck on I-10 in Leon County early Wednesday

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate-10 early Wednesday morning. According to the FHP incident report, at 2:10 a.m. a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-10 drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail. The collision caused the vehicle and its flatbed load to overturn on to the interstate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy