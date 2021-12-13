ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid antiviral treatment trial opens in Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new pill that targets the symptoms of Covid is being trialled in Shropshire. GPs are taking part in tests that involves them giving out purpose-designed antiviral treatments. The drugs could help clinically vulnerable people with Covid in the community recover sooner, preventing the need for hospital admission and...

