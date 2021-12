The ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction and led to the disgraced comedian’s release from jail has been appealed to the United States Supreme Court. Kevin Steele, the district attorney for Montgomery County in Pennsylvania, filed the petition last week, but it was announced Monday. Cosby was released from prison in June after a successful appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In its ruling over the summer, the PA Supreme Court agreed with Cosby’s lawyers that additional testimony from five other women who claimed Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them tainted the trial. (While Cosby has been accused...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO