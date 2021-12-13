ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Arquette & Scott Foley Join ‘The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry’

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
David Arquette ( You Cannot Kill David Arquette ) and Scott Foley ( Scandal ) are joining the previously announced Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry , which is now shooting in Cape Cod.

Gabrielle Zevin has adapted her own New York Times bestselling novel for the film, which is being helmed by Hans Canosa.

The story follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people, and even the books in his store, instead of offering solace, are yet another reminder of a world that is changing too rapidly. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over and see things anew.

David Arquette is playing Lambiase, a shy and funny police officer who becomes a reader and then a bookstore owner, and Scott Foley is playing Daniel Parish, an overconfident but successful author who has become jaded by his own work, but doesn’t mind the benefits of being well known.

BCDF Pictures ’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice Dal Farra, Nayyar, Hale, and Hendricks are executive producers. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales on the film.

