This Day In Market History: Ben Bernanke Is Born

By Wayne Duggan
 3 days ago
Each day, Benzinga will take a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1953, farmer Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke was born. Where Was The Market? The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 279.91. The S&P 500 did...

blogforarizona.net

A ‘Biden Boom’ And Americans Haven’t Yet Noticed

Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Why Affirm Shares Are Sliding Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), are trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now...
STOCKS
