Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy

 3 days ago
www.cnn.com

The Independent

Rand Paul hit with own history of denying disaster relief to others after requesting help for Kentucky

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul is facing charges of hypocrisy after he asked the federal government to support any necessary disaster relief efforts for his home state due to his past obstruction of efforts to fund relief efforts elsewhere.The state was ravaged by devastating storms over the weekend that caused tornadoes to touch down in several areas, including one that was on the ground for more than 200 miles. More than 60 people have been confirmed dead, and the state’s governor says he expects that number to continue to rise."Undoubtedly there will be more. We believe it'll certainly be...
Rand Paul
mediaite.com

CNN’s John Avlon Ridicules Rand Paul Seeking Federal Aid After Blocking It for Other Disasters: ‘Socialism For Me but Not For Thee’

CNN’s John Avlon accused Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) of flip-flopping on federal relief now that his state has been devastated by natural disaster. Scores of people were killed and towns were completely obliterated after a flurry of tornadoes swept through Kentucky and five other states over the weekend. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has spoken to the media about ongoing emergency efforts, and Paul posted a letter he sent to President Joe Biden beseeching aid for the state.
Channel 3000

Oh so now Rand Paul wants disaster aid from the federal government?

After a string of tornadoes decimated large swaths of Kentucky, Rand Paul leaped into action. “As the sun comes up this morning we will begin to understand the true scope of the devastation, but we already know of loss of life and severe property damage,” the Kentucky Republican Senator wrote to President Joe Biden. “The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”
The US Sun

Who are senator Rand Paul’s children?

RAND Paul is known as an American physician and politician who has been Kentucky's senator since 2011. When he is not in office, he can typically be found at home with his wife and children. Who are senator Rand Paul's children?. Since 1990, Ron Paul's son Randal has been married...
MassLive.com

After criticism, Rand Paul seeks assistance from ‘illegitimate’ president (Letters)

Days after President Joe Biden took office and the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would not unequivocally say that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and called for an investigation of fraud, without providing evidence. He continued to claim that the election was stolen, and that Joe Biden was not a legitimate President.
somerset106.com

Rand Paul’s Campaign Donates $100,000 To Tornado Relief

Rand Paul announced on Monday his re-election campaign will donate $100,000 to charities following Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak in south-central Kentucky. The money will go to the following organizations: The Mayfield Graves County tornado relief fund, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, Relevant Church, Redemption City Church, HOTEL Inc. and The United Way of Southern Kentucky. Senator Paul said his home, his community, his family and friends are hurting, yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken and instead we have resolved to come back stronger than ever. He said in the days and weeks ahead, both his campaign and his official office will join every effort to help Western Kentucky heal.
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
