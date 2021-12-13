Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy

Rand Paul announced on Monday his re-election campaign will donate $100,000 to charities following Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak in south-central Kentucky. The money will go to the following organizations: The Mayfield Graves County tornado relief fund, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, Relevant Church, Redemption City Church, HOTEL Inc. and The United Way of Southern Kentucky. Senator Paul said his home, his community, his family and friends are hurting, yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken and instead we have resolved to come back stronger than ever. He said in the days and weeks ahead, both his campaign and his official office will join every effort to help Western Kentucky heal.

