Business

3 challenges facing Europe’s tech leaders in 2022

Silicon Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForrester’s Laura Koetzle outlines three major challenges European tech executives will have to address as they face the new year. In 2022, European technology leaders can expect less volatility than in 2021 – not a high bar to clear – but it won’t be smooth sailing. Brexit’s impact will become clear...

www.siliconrepublic.com

Reuters

London banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday.
ECONOMY
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Silicon Republic

Why AI, blockchain and VR will be key tech trends for airlines

Datalex’s Ryan Estes talks about the digital innovation within the aviation sector and how the pandemic has changed the industry. With more than 18 years of experience in the software and technology field, Ryan Estes is the VP for technology at Dublin-headquartered digital commerce company Datalex. Datalex provides airlines...
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Republic

Nostra acquires Dublin-based IT provider Enclave to boost growth

The IT provider said Enclave is known for its digital transformation and cybersecurity which are ‘a great fit’ for Nostra’s growth strategy. Nostra has acquired IT service provider Enclave, its fourth acquisition in the last five years, as it plans to expand its services and grow its team.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

FDI in Ireland rose by €71bn in 2020 despite pandemic

CSO figures found that services was the most attractive sector for FDI inflows, followed by manufacturing. New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ireland increased by €71bn last year, despite the harsh economic impact of the Covid pandemic. Increased inflow of...
WORLD
Silicon Republic

10 worst CO2 emitters in Europe, according to Dublin start-up

According to CarbonSpace’s findings, just 10 countries are responsible for 92pc of the region’s total carbon footprint. New data from Dublin-based emissions monitoring start-up CarbonSpace has revealed the 10 worst carbon emitters in Europe. Germany is top of the list, followed by the UK and Italy. The start-up’s...
INDUSTRY
Silicon Republic

Irish-founded construction tech start-up snapped up by Houzz

Founded by a Sydney-based Irish couple, ConX will now be integrated with Houzz Pro to speed up estimations for contractors. ConX, an Irish-founded construction tech start-up that helps contractors make quote estimations, has been acquired by Palo Alto-based home renovation and design platform Houzz. Founded by Dublin native Annie Slattery...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Europe facing record low gas storage by winter's end

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Europe's gas storage levels could hit record lows by the end of the winter heating season due to an early cold spell and muted Russian flows, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed, leaving consumers and companies with much higher prices for longer. Gas prices surged this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Silicon Republic

Ireland urged to help finalise UK’s involvement with Horizon Europe

The RIA said the ongoing delay is a concern for the whole research community in Ireland as it puts strategic partnerships at risk. The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) has urged Ireland’s Government to help finalise the UK’s involvement with Horizon Europe, as it fears ongoing delays are putting research partnerships in jeopardy.
EUROPE
Silicon Republic

Three Irish research projects to receive share of €168m EU funding

Two projects at Trinity and one in Athlone will receive funding under an EIC programme awarding an average of €3m to innovative tech research ideas. Three research projects coordinated at Irish universities have secured funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) as part of its Pathfinder programme to develop new technologies for future applications.
EUROPE
Silicon Republic

UK tech company Radius snaps up Dublin-based Telcom

Radius has been rapidly expanding its reach on the island of Ireland with a new hub in Belfast last month and now the acquisition of Telcom. UK-based Radius Payment Solutions has acquired a majority stake in Dublin telecommunications company Telcom, expanding its services in Ireland and the UK. This marks...
BUSINESS
Forbes

12 Big Tech Challenges Remote Real Estate Companies Are Facing Right Now

Adopting new technology has become the reality of every business, especially in the modern remote work era. Companies that shifted to a work-from-home environment during the pandemic had to train employees on the usage of new digital tools and establish remote work policies that hadn’t previously been put into practice.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Europe’s Battle to Curb Big Tech’s Power Continues With More Fines

It’s been another week of heavy fines and warnings aimed at curbing Big Tech’s power in the European Union (EU) and across Europe. Earlier this week, Russia fined Alphabet's Google 9 million roubles (about $121,000) over its failure to delete banned content, the latest in a string of penalties that is part of a wider dispute between Russia and the U.S. tech giant.
BUSINESS

