ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bill de Blasio Avoids Saying Whether NYC Companies Should Fire Unvaccinated Staff

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCvdq_0dLU58xC00

Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio refused to answer a question from CNN 's Jake Tapper about whether New York City businesses would fire unvaccinated staff during the winter holiday season.

The mayor was being interviewed with the Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday , and the two lawmakers debated over whether vaccine mandates were necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Blasio has mandated that all unvaccinated private sector workers in New York City get vaccinated by December 27. Such a strict policy regarding vaccine mandates has not yet been seen elsewhere in the United States.

Tapper asked: "Should all businesses in New York City fire workers in the middle of the holidays if they don't choose to get vaccinated?

De Blasio responded: "We chose the 27 th , mindful of course of Christmas and the holiday season, Jake, and the bottom line is, what we found with all the mandates, we did this with the private sector already with restaurants, indoor entertainment, fitness. And what we found is in fact, employees overwhelmingly agreed and followed through.

"They may not have thought they would like it originally, but they ultimately chose to get that shot, and in fact realize that everyone was safe in those settings. The customers have loved to have heard this consistently from restaurant owners, they're full now. People go in confident they'll be safe, so it's been very good for business."

He said that the threat of potential lockdowns and restrictions was "bad for business."

"I've got business owners terrified that we're going to go back where we were. Look at Germany right now. Look at England right now. They are going backwards fast."

New York City has administered more than 12.5 million vaccination doses so far, with 89 percent of adults having had at least one dose. More than 125,000 children aged 5-11 have also had at least one dose.

De Blasio, a Democrat whose term ends on January 1, said that high vaccination rates allowed New York's schools to be "safe" and its restaurants to thrive.

Hutchison disagreed, and said that education was a more effective way to increase vaccinations, and that it doesn't impose strict restrictions on the private sector.

However, both men agreed that COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective. Tapper pointed out that mandates likely work because only half of Arkansas' population is fully-vaccinated.

Newsweek has contacted De Blasio's office for comment on evading Tapper's question on unvaccinated workers.

On December 7, de Blasio 's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York City employees, including the NYPD , was blocked by a Manhattan court.

Comments / 3

just saying
3d ago

If a judge stopped a Presidential Mandate . DeBlasio's will be struck down also

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Arkansas State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Cuomo torched by mob boss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano over nursing home scandal: 'I would never do that'

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was torched by a former mob boss over the Democrat’s COVID nursing home scandal, saying that he "would never do that." The former boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, tore into Cuomo in a new series alongside former Colombo caporegime Michael Franzese over the deadly scandal that became a black mark on the former governor’s administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Asa Hutchinson
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Cnn#State Of The Union#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
666K+
Followers
73K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy